Will Donald Trump's new social media platform follow the infamous rule he tried to eliminate for Twitter and Facebook?

It was revealed this week that President Donald Trump and his allies are moving forward with a social media site where he has the freedom to say what he wants. While the open site Parler would gladly accept his participation, Trump appears to want to invest in his own option.

Large GOP donors see it as a way to own "big tech" after so many on the right have been banned from their sites, said a CNBC report.

According to former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, the Trump platform is "going to give [Trump] the opportunity to control not only the distribution of it, but also who participates in it." It makes it sound as if the forum won't be a place for free expression like Parler. Instead, it sounds more like a marketing app where Trump can raise more money, said the Inquisitr.

The main question, however, is whether Trump will use the infamous law that he tried to change while in office that allows people to sue social media companies for what is on their platforms.

Trump was so furious about Section 230 in the Communications Decency Act that he threatened to veto the entire Defense Department spending bill if Congress didn't eliminate it. His efforts failed.

"…..Therefore, if the very dangerous & unfair Section 230 is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill when sent to the very beautiful Resolute desk. Take back America NOW. Thank you!" Trump tweeted on Dec. 2, 2020.

He even went on to falsely call it a "serious threat to our National Security & Election Integrity." Unsurprisingly, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) joined Trump in the crusade.

So, the question becomes, will Trump's new social media site have a terms of service that eliminates Section 230 for their site in particular? Or will the site continue to utilize Section 230 as a preemptive strike against litigation as Trump complained Twitter and Facebook do?