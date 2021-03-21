Trump buried in derision over plan to launch a social media platform that will 'redefine the game'
www.rawstory.com

An announcement from a Donald Trump spokesperson on Fox News on Sunday morning that the ex-president will be launching his own social media platform was received with howls of laughter on Twitter, with many commenters noting Trump's long history of failures when it comes to branding anything besides real estate with his name.

Speaking with Fox host Howie Kurtz, Trump aide Jason Miller claimed, "President Trump will be 'returning to social media in two or three months' with 'his own platform' that will 'completely redefine the game' and attract 'tens of millions' of new users," Kurtz tweeted.

That led to a flood of jokes about yet another Trump "infrastructure week" and the Trump health care plan that never appeared after four years.

You can see a sampling below: