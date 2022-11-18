‘This is communism’: Eric Trump freaks out over DOJ special counsel Jack Smith

Trump Organization executive vice president Eric Trump used the word "communism" to complain about the special counsel investigating his father, former President Donald Trump.

On Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as special counsel to "oversee two ongoing criminal investigations" into the former president.

"The first is the investigation, as described in court filings in the District of Columbia, into whether any person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election or the certification of the Electoral College vote held on or about January 6, 2021," DOJ explained. "The second is the ongoing investigation involving classified documents and other presidential records, as well as the possible obstruction of that investigation, referenced and described in court filings submitted in a pending matter in the Southern District of Florida."

Garland noted the recent development of Trump announcing his candidacy as resulting in the appointment.

Eric Trump still found the timing suspect.

"Interesting that two days day after my father announces his presidential run, and a day after the House launches investigations into the Biden family corruptions, Biden (his likely challenger) announces a special counsel to prosecute him," Eric Trump posted to his dad's Truth Social website.

"This is communism," he inaccurately alleged. "But, I’m sure this wasn’t planned…American political corruption at its finest!"

Smith, the special counsel, Smith, resigned as the chief prosecutor for the special court in The Hague investigating Kosovo war crimes to serve as special prosecutor.

Smith also put out a statement.

"I intend to conduct the assigned investigations, and any prosecutions that may result from them, independently and in the best traditions of the Department of Justice," Smith said. "The pace of the investigations will not pause or flag under my watch."