Fact-checker: Trump was ‘just making it up’ with Friday night speech

Donald Trump dressed up in a tuxedo for his Friday evening speech on the appointment of a special counsel, but his speech at Mar-a-Lago did not impress the CNN panel that covered his response.

CNN's John Berman played a clip of Trump's speech, where he complained that he thought the investigation the Mar-a-Lago documents case was "dying or dead or over" and that the investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election "was dead."

Berman reported, "as you can tell, it was the usual type of response. the exact type of response you might expect from the former president. That was just a small sampling, it went on and on and on and on. and much of what he was saying was misleading, some of it was flat-out untrue."

"The fact of the matter is the president was being investigated yesterday by the Department of Justice for what happened on Jan 6 and also for the possible mishandling of these documents, he is still being investigated today, and will be investigated tomorrow for Jan. 6 and also the potential mishandling of documents. That investigation has just moved to a different supervisor."

Berman interviewed CNN senior justice correspondent Evan Pérez.

Pérez said, "the former president is just making it up, right? I mean, there is nothing to say that this was a dead investigation or that it was being abandoned.

"Far from it," Pérez explained. "I mean, people around him have been getting subpoenas in recent days. So, there is nothing to indicate that this was about to go away."

