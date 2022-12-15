Revealed: New grand jury to consider Trump evidence into 2023
Jack Smith (Photo: DOJ) and Donald Trump (Photo via Shutterstock)

The latest subpoena from the Justice Department's Special Counsel Jack Smith shows that the investigation into Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election will be before a newer grand jury until at least March of 2023, Bloomberg reports.

"A subpoena received earlier this week by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger refers to a different grand jury than the one listed in document requests issued by the special counsel in November. Grand jury #22-5, which was impaneled May 18 and heard Jan. 6-related evidence through the fall, has expired, according to Lisa Klem, a spokesperson for the federal district court in Washington," Bloomberg's report states.

The Dec. 9 subpoenas went to state and county officials in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin -- all states that Joe Biden won in 2020.

The subpoenas are requesting communications with Trump, his campaign, and 19 conservative lawyers and advocates linked to the false claims of widespread voter fraud pushed by Trump and his supporters.

Smith is also handling the evidence regarding Trump's removal of classified material from the White House.

Read the full report over at Bloomberg.

