Trump canceled Jan. 6 event as 'it was becoming clear he wasn't likely to get live TV coverage': Maggie Haberman

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump announced he was pulling the plug on a press conference he was scheduled to give on the first anniversary of the January 6 Capitol insurrection, not even a week after formally announcing it would be taking place.
According to Maggie Haberman of The New York Times, one of the reasons for the cancelation is that Trump's advisors and associates privately told him that the press conference would be a mistake — and that he would probably not get his event covered live, something that he reveled in throughout his TV career and as president.
Among other things, several advisors - formal and informal - told him the press conference was a mistake and/but it was becoming clear he wasn't likely to get the live TV coverage he was hoping for.— Maggie Haberman (@Maggie Haberman) 1641338990
In his press release earlier today announcing the cancelation, Trump also went out of his way to bash the House Select Committee investigating the incident, saying that the decision was "in light of the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media," and throwing further barbs at "Adam Schifty Schiff" and "Crazy Nancy Pelosi."