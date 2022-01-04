GOP lawmakers dread Trump will make 'aggressive' January 6th speech
Donald Trump yelling during the 2016 Republican National Convention/Screenshot

Former President Donald Trump is planning to give an address on Mar-a-Lago on the anniversary of the January 6th riots that he incited at the United States Capitol building.

However, Politico reports that many Republicans are dodging questions about the former president's upcoming address, and the few who are willing to comment on it are saying they don't think it's a wise decision.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), who voted to convict Trump last year on charges of inciting an insurrection, said he didn't think Trump giving a speech on the anniversary of the riots was a "terribly good idea," but then added, "What am I going to do about it?"

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), who did voted to acquit Trump during his second impeachment, said "I don't think that's a good idea" when asked about the speech, and added that she feared it would be "aggressive."

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), another Trump-acquitting Republican, simply refused to say anything of substance about Trump's speech.

“There's no benefit on commenting,” he said. “So I'm not going to comment.”

Sen. John Coryn (R-TX) said he was focused on the future and not the 2020 presidential election.

“It’s a free country and you’re entitled to say whatever you want to say subject to some limitations, but I think the country has moved on," he said.

