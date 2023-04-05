Trump completely blew his 'momentum' coming out of the indictment with gibberish speech: Andrew McCabe
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Mar-a-Lago Club April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump sabotaged his own ability to set the narrative about the criminal charges against him in New York in the Stormy Daniels hush payment case.

That is the argument of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, on CNN Tuesday evening following a bizarre speech the former president made at his Mar-a-Lago country club after flying home from his arraignment in Manhattan.

"You thought this was a missed opportunity, given the fact that this indictment was not resoundingly embraced by Democrats and legal experts across the country," said anchor Jake Tapper. "And yet we got that mess of a speech."

McCabe confirmed. "Massive missed opportunity," he said.

READ: 'Ask God for the money': Sarah 'Huckster' Sanders blasted for hypocrisy

"I have never seen a defendant indicted and actually come away from the indictment with a little bit of momentum," said McCabe. "You saw that today. That indictment landed like a thud, right? Commentators across the spectrum are saying, boy, there's really not much in here, raises all kinds of questions about the legal theory behind this case. He's gonna — they're gonna have a tough time facing motions to dismiss, um, an unimpressive document. And he could have stood in front of that group of supporters this evening and pointed simply to that fact. And highlighted his own claimed innocence and used this as a moment to say, see, rally behind me, this shouldn't happen to anyone in this country, we've debased the criminal justice system, which we all rely on."

"But no," said McCabe. "Instead, what you got was, millions of votes illegally stuffed into ballot boxes in front of government cameras. Not even sure what that means. Or the fact that we're right on the brink, apparently, of all-out nuclear war, World War III."

Watch the segment below or at this link.

Andrew McCabe says Trump blew his indictment "momentum" www.youtube.com

SmartNews Trump Indictment Video