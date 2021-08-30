Trump spokesperson slams top Republicans for not impeaching Biden
Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump's spokesperson Liz Harrington appeared on the right-wing Real America's Voice and told host John Fredericks on Monday that Republican officials should be ashamed for refusing to impeach President Joe Biden.

While her boss, the twice-impeached former president, hasn't been willing to voice the same sentiment, this was the first time Harrington came close to supporting impeachment.

"The Republican Party is absent here," said Fredericks. He specifically cited Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), whom he accused of being more interested in impeaching Trump for Jan. 6 than Biden for the chaotic withdrawal.

"When you have a feckless, do-nothing, Republican Party that stands idly by while this has happened, can you understand why people are just not convinced that if we take over that McConnell and [Rep. Kevin] McCarthy are actually going to do anything," Fredericks continued.

Harrington said that the desperation for a strong leader is the reason Trump's rally crowds were so big in Alabama. She claimed that there need to be more Trump's elected in the House and Senate, willing to do what it takes. She cited Trump saying that Mitch McConnell has to go if the GOP intends to make "real changes" and be successful in the future.

