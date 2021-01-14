Trump's staff has lost the will to fight for him as he bitterly whines about being impeached again: report
Sarah K. Burris

President Donald Trump got impeached for a record second time in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, but very few of the president's remaining White House staff members even want to fight for him anymore.

The Daily Beast's Asawin Suebsaeng reports that multiple sources close to the White House, including one senior White House official, now say that "virtually no one has any fight left in them" and "most top administration officials are simply running out the clock."

In fact, one source claims that most staffers avoided Trump during the House impeachment debate because they had little patience to listen to his self-pitying rants.

"Today was a quiet day because that is what everyone wants," a senior White House official tells Suebsaeng. "If we can keep things quiet and event-free between now and the Biden [inauguration] that's a victory."

The president, however, is still in deep denial that he lost the 2020 presidential election, despite the fact that he has acknowledged he will be leaving the White House on January 20th.

"Trump is still going on and on behind closed doors about Dominion voting machine conspiracy theories and how he won in a landslide and therefore Biden is an illegitimate president," Suebsaeng writes. "The president has also said that he'll now make the polite-sounding public statements that his staff has drafted for him about a 'smooth' transfer of power, but has repeatedly... ruled out making any statements that Biden won, emphasizing that he will "never" admit such a thing."