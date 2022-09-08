Dozens of Pennsylvania state troopers under investigation for posing for Trump photo while in uniform
Donald Trump points and shouts at what he calls the "dishonest" media during a speech. (Shutterstock.com)

Dozens of state troopers are being investigated after they posed in uniform for a photo with former President Donald Trump, which may have violated rules about troopers taking part in political activities without first getting permission.

Penn Live reports that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolfe has launched a probe into the photo, which Trump has made the featured picture on his Truth Social profile even though it was supposed to have been a private photo.

As Penn Live notes, the photo raises questions "about whether the photo violated department policies that require approval for officers to 'engage in any activity while in uniform, off duty, without the prior approval of their Commander/Director.'"

A separate policy states that state troopers "shall not use their position for political influence," although it is questionable whether the photo taken with the former president really violated this rule.

Some experts who spoke with Penn Live suggested that the photo in and of itself was harmless, but that Trump's always-controversial behavior made scrutiny of such things much more likely.

“I don’t think that’s terribly uncommon,” Terry Madonna, a senior fellow for political affairs at Millersville University, told Penn Live. “The problem quite frankly is the controversies Trump is in magnify the appropriateness of this. That goes to the heart of it. If it weren’t for that, we wouldn’t be having this discussion.”

