Retired CIA counter-terrorism chief walks through how Trump stealing top secret documents hurts America

Retired CIA counter-terrorism chief Douglas London warned that it's still not even known the extent to which Donald Trump stealing documents from the White House has impacted the world. There are some things included in the docs that can't even be reported in court without redactions because they're top secret.

"There is classified information for reason," London explained. "The controls on those documents are meant to protect the way it is collected, more than the information itself. And, clearly, from the affidavit we've seen released, it was human information, meaning it was information from human sources. That means that the clues that might be in the intelligence or classified pieces of information that the president took with him to Mar-a-Lago provide clues and pointers that adversaries might use to identify the means of that information getting out. It's serious business. But really, we don't even know how the depth of it. We've talked a lot and heard a lot about the searing formation but we don't know with the names of those programs were because they were so sensitive. The names themselves are classified."



Last year, the CIA revealed that over the years previously, dozens of informants were either killed, compromised or misled the U.S., the New York Times reported. It led to serious problems within the intelligence community. Incidents like what happened with Trump can lead to fears about other informants coming forward with details that could help global safety.

"Intelligence reporting tends to be very clinical," London explained. "It's like technical information. There's not a lot of humor or color before we wanted to be very straightforward and easy to understand. You have to make adjustments with the style of your consumer. President Trump was hard to support. His attention was hard to secure and maintain we had found ourselves using a lot of graphics and images just to get his attention. Things that were sort of catchy, maybe kind of conforming a bit more to it he would appreciate, sort of the headlining approach. And when he did get enthusiastic about certain reporting, these questions were less about the nature of the information, the reliability, but how it played for something on his agenda or interests. Which is why he might want to secure a picture or something. We generally precluded him from doing it by making it an electronic part of the tablet. So, it was not something you just walk away with."

He recalled the meeting Trump did with the Russian ambassador and the intelligence he gave to them that was obtained by an independent government partner. Such behavior compromised the relationship and there was a fear that Trump may have exposed a sensitive CIA source.

Host Mehdi Hasan criticizes Republicans for spending years attacking Democrats over Hillary Clinton's emails, which they claimed were put in danger due to her server, which was never hacked and remained secure. Trump, by contrast, took classified documents from their folders to take to his golf course. The purpose is still unknown.

See the full conversation below:



