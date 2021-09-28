Trump launches crude attack on Stephanie Grisham: ‘She became very angry’ after breaking up with alleged abuser
Donald Trump on Tuesday engaged in his ritual denunciation of a former staffer who revealed damaging details about the inner workings of his White House.

The twice-impeached one-term president responded to revelations from a new book by Stephanie Grisham, his former White House press secretary and former chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump, by impugning her qualifications and hurling a personal attack.

"Stephanie didn't have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning," Trump said through is spokeswoman, who has not yet been banned from Twitter. "She became very angry and bitter after her break up and as time went on she was seldom relied upon, or even thought about. She had big problems and we felt that she should work out those problems for herself. Now, like everyone else, she gets paid by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things."

Grisham ended her relationship with Trump aide Max Miller, now a congressional candidate in Ohio, after he shoved her against a wall and slapped her in the face when she accused him of cheating on her, according to three sources familiar with the incident.

"Too bad that sleaze bag publishers continue to report this very boring garbage," Trump added to his response. "We and the MAGA movement are totally used to it. And someday in the not too distant future we will have our voice back and be treated fairly by the press."


