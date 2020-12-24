Pelosi vows Monday vote on $2,000 stimulus payments after GOP blocks unanimous consent
Nancy Pelosi (Fox News/screen grab)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday vowed that the House of Representatives would take up a vote on sending Americans $2,000 checks after Republicans in the House blocked passing the measure by unanimous consent.

According to Fox News congressional reporter Chad Pergram, Pelosi said she plans to "bring the House back to session where we will hold a recorded vote on our stand-alone bill to increase economic impact payments to $2,000."

Pelosi added that "to vote against this bill is to deny the financial hardship that families face."

The fight over increased payments comes after President Donald Trump this week called for payments to Americans to be increased from their current level of $600 per person to $2,00 per person.