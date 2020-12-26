Bush admin official rips GOP for playing 'political Candyland' as Trump derails COVID deal
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. (AFP/File / NICHOLAS KAMM)

On MSNBC Saturday, former George W. Bush State Department official Elise Jordan tore into Republicans in Congress for refusing to stand up to outgoing President Donald Trump as he threatens to torpedo COVID-19 relief legislation.

"President Trump met with Republican congressional allies at the White House Monday," said anchor Alex Witt. they were discussing the possibility of challenging the vote. what do you make of it?"

"Alex, maybe some of us in this world are lucky enough to have friends that will sit around and coddle and comfort us when we are being completely delusional and unhinged and downright playing in fantasy fairyland," said Jordan. "Those are the kind of friends willing to play that game with Donald Trump right now. If they want to go play their version of political Candyland, they can do that and they can continue to coddle and help encourage Donald Trump's delusion, but it really is, frankly, so unhealthy for American democracy right now. And just disrespectful to everything that this republic is supposed to stand for."

