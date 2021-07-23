'The definition of grift': Trump blasted for 'living off Stop the Steal money' instead of funding election audits

Former president Donald Trump's PAC has raised $75 million this year as he's peddled false claims about widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election, the Washington Post reported Thursday. However, despite pledging to fight the election results in solicitations to donors, Trump hasn't spent a dime of that money to support audits in Arizona or other states.

"Instead, the Save America leadership PAC — which has few limits on how it can spend its money — has paid for some of the former president's travel, legal costs and staff, along with other expenses, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the group's inner workings. The PAC has held onto much of its cash," the Post reported.



MSNBC's Steve Benen wrote that the report again raises the question of whether Trump is "genuinely delusional" and believes he really won the election, or he's "little more than a con man."

"It's an interesting debate, but this new reporting suggests the resolution of the question isn't altogether relevant: regardless of Trump's true beliefs, his apparent priority is making sure his followers keep sending him their money. The scheme is working -- again," Benen wrote.



