Combative Trump attorney refuses to answer question if Trump authorized Stormy Daniels payoff

Appearing on ABC's "Good Morning America," an attorney for Donald Trump was asked whether the former president would accept an invitation to testify before a Manhattan grand jury as part of an investigation into paying hush money to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.
However, sparks flew with attorney Joe Tacopina kept ducking host George Stephanopoulos demanded that he answer whether the former president authorized the payment to the adult film star.
Stephanopoulos laid out three questions for the attorney to address, but Tacopina skipped the first two which caused the ABC host to call him out.
With the host pestering Tacopina to answer his question, the lawyer repeatedly ducked the question and then snapped, "It's not directly related!" and, when the host refused to let him off the hook, the attorney finally shot back, "Let's assume he did."
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was indicted and pleaded guilty to making illegal hush money payments to Daniels in 2018, and he has emerged as a key witness in the case after it was picked up again by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
You can watch below or at this link via ABC News’ "Good Morning America."