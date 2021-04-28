Trump struggled to overcome feelings of isolation after leaving the White House in disgrace: report
Shutterstock

Donald Trump's first 100 days out of the White House "illustrate a man who has preferred plotting the next chapter of his political career to planning his presidential library" and "recruiting MAGA-aligned Republican primary challengers to writing a post-presidential memoir," according to a new report from CNN.

CNN's Gabby Orr reports that a source close to Trump said it "took him several weeks to overcome the isolation he felt after hundreds of his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6 and he was thrust into a political exile."

"After he arrived at Mar-a-Lago following a low-key sendoff at Joint Base Andrews the morning of Biden's inauguration, this person said Trump would talk about forming a third party and complain that Republicans, like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, couldn't wait to get rid of him -- noting that his focus was on the past, not the future, which contributed to the early chaos in his post-presidential operation," Orr writes.

Multiple sources told Reuters in January that Trump's final days in the White House were "marked by rage and turmoil" as he faced a second impeachment trial for inciting an insurrection.

"Trump has suffered a sudden rupture with his vice president, the departure of disgusted senior advisers, his abandonment by a small but growing number of Republican lawmakers, the loss of his cherished Twitter megaphone, and a rush by corporations and others to distance themselves from him and his businesses," Reuters explained.

Trump is still hoping to play a pivotal role in Republican politics, but his political operation at Mar-a-Lago is reportedly consumed with backstabbing and finger pointing.

"Right now, it's like a daycare if you took all the adults away," one person familiar with the operation told Politico. "There's virtually nobody with organizational skills left."