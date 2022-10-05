Trump suffers another defeat as 11th Circuit grants DOJ's request to fast-track appeal of special master order
Late last month, the Department of Justice asked a federal appeals court to speed up its review an order appointing a special master to analyze documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

On Monday, Trump's legal team asked the federal appeals court in Atlanta to deny DOJ's efforts to expedite the case, "arguing Trump’s team is already crunched for time dealing with the special master review and district court action. That includes going over the 11,000 documents, totaling about 200,000 pages, to determine if they’re protected by attorney-client or executive privilege and litigating any fights over those claims, they said," according to Bloomberg.

“President Trump disagrees with and objects to the government’s distorted and argumentative presentation of facts concerning the unprecedented raid of his home, its conduct in these proceedings, and the procedural history of this case,” according to the filing.

But as Bloomberg's Zoe Tillman points out, the court granted the DOJ's request, putting its full appeal of the special master order on an "expedited track."

