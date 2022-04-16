Donald Trump's new super PAC invested over one-fifth of its spending on an event at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The February gathering was described by The New York Times in January as "an elaborate forum next month at his Mar-a-Lago resort for candidates he has endorsed and donors who give as much as $125,000 per person to a pro-Trump super PAC."

The former president has also held events at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"The candidate forum at Mar-a-Lago is being planned for Feb. 23 by a super PAC run by some of Mr. Trump’s closest allies called Make America Great Again, Again! Inc., according to an email to donors from Roy W. Bailey, a Texas businessman and Republican fund-raiser," the newspaper reported. "Mr. Bailey noted that the PAC’s national finance director was Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is dating Mr. Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., and that its board included Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general who advised Mr. Trump during his first impeachment; Richard Grenell, who was Mr. Trump’s ambassador to Germany and acting head of national intelligence; and Matthew G. Whitaker, who was acting attorney general."

Shane Goldmacher, a journalist at The Times whose name appeared on the byline of the January story, reported the super PAC paid $318,361.39 for the event.

"So far, the $318,361.39 payment to Mar-a-Lago by the Trump super PAC accounts for 23% of its 2022 spending," he noted.









EDITOR’S NOTE: The author of this piece worked for Gavin Newsom’s 2003 mayoral campaign when Guilfoyle was married to the California Democrat. The campaign was successful, Guilfoyle went on to be first lady of San Francisco. The two divorced in 2006; Newsom currently serves as governor of California while Guilfoyle worked for Fox News for over a decade.



