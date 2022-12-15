'Laughably delusional': Trump mocked for 'bonkers' superhero post teasing a huge announcement
Donald Trump speaking with attendees at the "Rally to Protect Our Elections" hosted by Turning Point Action. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform and teased a "MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT" to be made the following day, accompanied by a 15-second clip that exclaims "America needs a superhero!" and shows him posing like Superman outside of Trump Tower, with his clothes coming off to reveal a superhero costume while his eyes emit a laser glow.

This teaser did not go down exactly the way he was hoping on social media, as, according to Newsweek's Ewan Palmer, it was met with widespread mockery and laughter.

"Speculation as to what Trump's major announcement could be has ranged from confirming who his 2024 running mate will be, to announcing he will be challenging for the White House as an independent in the next election," noted Palmer. "Elsewhere, a number of social media users have ridiculed the former president for the over-the-top announcement and what it could be, while comparing himself to a comic book hero."

"Trump looks absolutely bonkers in this laughably delusional post," tweeted filmmaker Andy Ostroy. "Worse are the brainwashed fools who belong to this bat---t-crazy cult who see this bloated old fat dude as a superhero..." Jon Cooper, who has worked for various Democratic super PACs, responded, "I don’t know about you, but Trump is certainly NOT my idea of a superhero. However, he’s certainly a super TRAITOR, super RACIST, super LIAR, super CRIMINAL, and super AWFUL HUMAN BEING."

Meanwhile, former MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann reacted to Trump's teaser by tweeting, "It's some animated cartoon version of him, isn't it? Which would be goddamned funny, since HE'S already the cartoon version of him."

"The bizarre video is not the first time Trump has borrowed from pop culture to promote his agenda," noted Frank Diez for WABC. "In November 2018, he famously teased sanctions on Iran by tweeting a 'Game of Thrones'-inspired meme. Months later, in April 2019, he tweeted a fan-made video aimed at his celebrity detractors set to the score of the 2012 film 'The Dark Knight rises.'"

