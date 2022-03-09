Pennsylvania lawyer with AR-15 pleads guilty after planning to travel to DC and attack Senate Democrats

Now, however, instead of arguing in favor of extending an unprovoked foreign invasion, The Times columnist is arguing the exact opposite for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"If you’re hoping that the instability that Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine has wreaked on global markets and geopolitics has peaked, your hope is in vain. We haven’t seen anything yet. Wait until Putin fully grasps that his only choices left in Ukraine are how to lose — early and small and a little humiliated or late and big and deeply humiliated," Friedman argued.

Friedman is now warning of the possibility that Putin is "doubling down" on an invasion.

"In the coming weeks it will become more and more obvious that our biggest problem with Putin in Ukraine is that he will refuse to lose early and small, and the only other outcome is that he will lose big and late. But because this is solely his war and he cannot admit defeat, he could keep doubling down in Ukraine until … until he contemplates using a nuclear weapon," he wrote. "So either he cuts his losses now and eats crow — and hopefully for him escapes enough sanctions to revive the Russian economy and hold onto power — or faces a forever war against Ukraine and much of the world, which will slowly sap Russia’s strength and collapse its infrastructure. As he seems hellbent on the latter, I am terrified."

