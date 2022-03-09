Pennsylvania lawyer with AR-15 pleads guilty after planning to travel to DC and attack Senate Democrats

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that a 72-year-old former lawyer from Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty to a plot to travel to D.C. and attack Senate Democrats.
"Kenelm Shirk III, 72, was arrested less than two weeks after the riot at the Capitol when his wife contacted authorities to say he had threatened her life during an argument over the 2020 presidential election," reported A.J. MacDougall. "Shirk had also told her he was planning to attack a number of unnamed federal lawmakers, according to police. State police stationed along an interstate subsequently spotted Shirk’s car at a gas station and arrested him. In his car, officers found an AR-15 rifle, two handguns, and a box of ammunition."
According to the report, a nurse giving shirk a mental health evaluation told police she had uncovered a "to-do" list he had written that included things like "guns, ammo, rope, tools, meds, magazine."
In recent months, multiple people have been arrested for threats on the lives of members of Congress; one man in Florida, Frank Anthony Pezzuto, was arrested after leaving threatening voicemails for three members.