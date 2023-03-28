Alvin Bragg
As speculation continues to swirl about an impending indictment of Donald Trump from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a woman was arrested outside the Manhattan courthouse after she was reportedly involved in a confrontation.

According to journalist Marta Dhanis, the woman is a Trump supporter and she allegedly pulled a knife after getting into a verbal fight with pedestrian.

"On the sidelines: a trump supporter was just arrested across the street from the courthouse," Dhanis tweeted. "She was holding a sign 'I stand with Trump do you' and got into a verbal fight with a passerby and then pulled out a knife. Court officers arrested her on the spot."

According to reports, the Manhattan grand jury considering charges against Trump won't vote on the matter until next week at the earliest. The case is in regards to a $130,000 hush money payment Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who he allegedly had a sexual encounter with.

During a speech in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, Trump shrugged off his possible indictment. "I never liked 'Horse Face'," Trump said, using his derogatory name for Daniels.

"That wouldn't be the one. There is no one. We have a great First Lady."

Trump had said he would be arrested last week, warning that his indictment could result in "potential death & destruction," apparently from angry supporters.

He would become the first former or sitting president to ever be charged with a crime if the grand jury, a panel of citizens convened by Bragg, decides to indict.

With additional reporting by AFP

