Trump supporter get stumped by comedian after blaming antifa for the Jan. 6 attack
A knee-jerk response from many supporters of former President Donald Trump when they're asked who instigated the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is that it was "antifa." But when asked to offer proof of that claim, the argument falls flat.

Case in point: comedian Jason Selvig recently questioned a Trump supporter about his belief that the 2020 election results were legitimately challenged by the anti-fascist movement.

"How do you all feel about the events of January 6?" Selvig asks a couple. Without hesitation, an interviewee responds, "A lot of that was antifa." Selvig asks a follow-up question: "Why would antifa interrupt the certification of an election in which their candidate won?"

The man, festooned in Trump regalia, reflexively responds, "Uh, they just want to disrupt in any way possible."

Selvig continues to ask follow-up question, but the man struggles to respond.

