Slur-spewing couple kicked off flight — and complain it's because they're Trump supporters

According to the former prosecutor, there are so many potential criminal charges, as Trump is now faced with "an octopus of an investigation."

"What exactly this special grand jury is going to be considering and what specific laws will they be looking at to see if Donald Trump broke them?" host Keilar asked.

"The consideration by the special grand jury is really up to them, they have the right to investigate the case, they have the right to issue subpoenas, they have the right to ask questions to dig a little deeper on certain topics if they want to do it," Moore replied. "If you think about it from a general sense, maybe an umbrella under which the investigation will fall. You are really talking about election fraud, a conspiracy to commit election fraud, was there a solicitation to commit election fraud or maybe was there an effort to interfere with the performance of the secretary of state's official duties."

"So those things may have tentacles," he continued. "This may become a little bit like an octopus of an investigation. Some evidence may be developed that they decide that they want to pursue a little bit further."

"What penalties could Trump face and what do you think are the odds that he will actually face any?" the CNN host pressed.

"You know, he could face a felony charge, certainly there is some misdemeanors that could be in play here," he answered. "The question is what penalty. I think that's the bigger question and do I think at the end of the day he's going to end up in prison? I think that's hard to imagine that a former president in a case like this without a criminal record, you know, is not a repeat offender, a serial offender that he would end up behind bars."

"There's a provision, too, that allows for an executive official, if the allegations stem under the color of the auspices of the federal office they hold, which in this case would be the president, to ask a court to remove the case to the federal court. I think you're likely to see that," he predicted.

Watch below:

CNN 05 02 2022 07 21 57 youtu.be



READ MORE: Trump headed for 'a couple of ugly nights' in May that will expose his weaknesses: adviser