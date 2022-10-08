'I love Putin': First woman in line at Trump rally backs Russia's war in Ukraine
"Front Row Joes" at Minden rally / RSBN screengrab.

One of the first two women in line for Donald Trump's rally in Minden, Nevada voiced her support for both Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orbán during an interview ahead of the former president's speech.

The woman is one of the "Front Row Joes" that travel from rally to rally, much like deadheads used to "tour" with the Grateful Dead.

Three "Front Row Joes" were interviewed by Right Side Broadcasting Network. One of the women wore a "MAGA King" hat. One of the first two women in line, from Michigan, said she had been to 71 rallies.

The other, from Arkansas, said she had been to 25 rallies.

She said Orbán is "very good" and was asked about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I love Putin," she said.

"He's a good, good president," she said. "Number two after president one, number two. I love him."

She was wearing a "fake media is the virus" T-shirt. The women said they were going to drive over 750 miles overnight to attend Trump's Sunday rally in Mesa, Arizona.

