'I don't like socialism!' Trump supporter berates cops after being forced to wear a mask
A supporter of President Donald Trump rants about 'socialism' after being forced to wear a mask. (Screenshot/Twitter)

A supporter of President Donald Trump this week was caught on camera berating police for being forced to wear a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video posted by Twitter user @davenewworld_2, a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" winter hat can be seen telling police his reason for opposing mask mandates.

"I don't deal with socialism and that's exactly what's going on!" he fumed. "Wearing the mask, not wearing the mask, things such as that! I don't like socialism and that's exactly what's going on with our country!"

He then implored the police to "pick a side" in the fight between socialism and freedom.

"If you want to lay down and let socialism come into our society, you pick a side!" he ranted. "Either you're a patriot or you're the enemy! That's all I'm saying! That's why I'm upset! You understand that?"

"I understand what you're saying," one of the officers replied.

"Patriot or the enemy!" the man said.

Watch the video below.