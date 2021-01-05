Police hunt for pro-Trump conspiracy theorist accused of hoax bomb threat: report
NYPD officer (Edward Blake/Flickr)

On Monday, NBC News reported that New York City police are on the hunt for a far-right conspiracy theorist who allegedly staged a fake bomb threat in Queens.

"Law enforcement officials say they are looking for the man, Louis Shenker, 22, after New York City firefighters discovered a stolen car with wire, cans, and electrical wiring in the form of a hoax bomb device on top of the car's trunk," reported Tom Winter, Jonathan Dienst, and Ben Collins. "No explosives were found in the vehicle — a Tesla with Nevada plates parked on a spiral ramp between parking garage levels at the Queens Place mall — but police rescued a husky dog from inside it."

Shenker reportedly decorated the stolen car with Black Lives Matter iconography to throw investigators off the scent.

According to the report, Shenker is a well-known far-right conspiracy theorist who has been active in pro-Trump circles — and was also reportedly arrested for arson in late December, prompting an NYPD investigation.

"Shenker appeared on the online conspiracy webcast InfoWars in December, where he pushed false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, coronavirus, and a plot to take over the world," said the report. "He implored '100,000 people at minimum to come to New York City' to protest a litany of causes outside of Mayor Bill de Blasio's residence, including the false conspiracy theory that 'Donald John Trump is the rightful winner of this election.' He also falsely pushed internet rumors about the coronavirus vaccine, including an elaborate plot featuring the Chinese government, Bill Gates, George Soros, the Clintons and Dr. Anthony Fauci."

The news comes as another far-right figure, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, has been arrested in Washington, D.C. for destruction of property at a historically Black church.