Violence erupts in DC as Trump supporters attempt to storm the Capitol building

Supporters of President Donald Trump on Wednesday clashed with police in Washington D.C. as they tried to storm the Capitol building to block the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
Multiple videos posted on social media show supporters to the president pushing past security barricades and trying to enter the building as police deployed pepper spray to keep them at bay.
Watch some videos below.
BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun
This is the craziest thing I've ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can't stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN
— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021
Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021
#BREAKING | Trump supporters bypass police barricades and are storming the capitol. pic.twitter.com/wGx2jGRXXp
— Amendment All (@AmendmentAll) January 6, 2021