Trump supporters plotting horrific violence against Democrats ahead of Biden's inauguration: Capitol police

Congressional Democrats have been warned about three violent plots against them ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration.

Capitol police briefed them Monday night on three separate threats against Democrats and some Republican lawmakers posed by loyalists to President Donald Trump in the next week, reported the Huffington Post.

The most alarming plot calls for insurrectionists to set up a perimeter around the U.S. Capitol, the White House and the Supreme Court, and block Democrats from entering or possibly even murder them to allow Republicans to seize control of the government.

"It was pretty overwhelming," one member said.

Right-wing militants are also planning "largest armed protest ever to take place on American soil" in the coming days in Washington, and they're also planning a protest of the police killing of Qanon conspiracy theorist Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by officers while trying to climb into the Speaker's Lobby during Wednesday's pro-Trump riot at the Capitol.