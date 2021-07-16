'I'm done with Fox!' Trump supporters spit rage after watching Alan Dershowitz tell Hannity Biden won the election

Trump impeachment attorney Alan Dershowitz infuriated several Trump supporters on Thursday when he admitted the obvious and said that President Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election.

While appearing on Sean Hannity's program, Dershowitz poured cold water on the idea that the Trump-backed Arizona "audit" would return former President Donald Trump to the White House.

"The evidence seems to strongly suggest that it wasn't stolen and the outcome was right," Dershowitz explained.

Making matters worse for many Trump supporters was the fact that Hannity, who for years has been one of Trump's most dedicated media sycophants, seemed to agree with Dershowitz's assessment.

