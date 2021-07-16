'I'm done with Fox!' Trump supporters spit rage after watching Alan Dershowitz tell Hannity Biden won the election

Trump impeachment attorney Alan Dershowitz infuriated several Trump supporters on Thursday when he admitted the obvious and said that President Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election.
While appearing on Sean Hannity's program, Dershowitz poured cold water on the idea that the Trump-backed Arizona "audit" would return former President Donald Trump to the White House.
"The evidence seems to strongly suggest that it wasn't stolen and the outcome was right," Dershowitz explained.
Making matters worse for many Trump supporters was the fact that Hannity, who for years has been one of Trump's most dedicated media sycophants, seemed to agree with Dershowitz's assessment.
Check out some seething reactions from Trump fans below.
Alan Dershowitz just said there is not enough evidence to show #VoterFraud! IT IS A FACT THAT THIS ELECTION WAS STO… https://t.co/gyM74NQ52u— Harley for Trump (@Harley for Trump) 1626398294.0
€uck Fox News! €uck Dershowitz!! How can you let this clown on TV??!! Oh yeah... Fake news.— Shaun Yancik (@Shaun Yancik) 1626398252.0
Alan Dershowitz on Hannity thinks audits of the election are good and he magically knows the outcome, It will show… https://t.co/RwMzaiNJfJ— Trump WON!! (@Trump WON!!) 1626398094.0
@seanhannity very disappointed in you. Dershowitz said the election was not stolen and you agreed with him. You p… https://t.co/u3xH6PJvej— Kimm Glass 🇺🇸 (@Kimm Glass 🇺🇸) 1626398077.0
@seanhannity good lord Sean, you've got to get new guest's. Dershowitz and Jarrett downplaying the election fraud is absurd!— Betty Boop (@Betty Boop) 1626398053.0
@seanhannity Dershowitz knows good n damn well that Biden will NOT be the President for four years!!!— JesusSaidWhat? (@JesusSaidWhat?) 1626397987.0
❓.@AlanDersh unacceptable premise to suggest Joe ‘will’ be p’resident until the next election @seanhannity… https://t.co/vroUnWZ6t6— CommunityCorner (@CommunityCorner) 1626397979.0
#Hannity - Figures..Sean brings on Dershowitz & Jarrett. Both believe election outcome was legit even though eviden… https://t.co/gieLhBTtln— 🇺🇸Jamie🇮🇱 (@🇺🇸Jamie🇮🇱) 1626397967.0
@seanhannity tell Dershowitz THE EVIDENCE DOES SO SHOW THE ELECTION WAS STOLEN...are you afraid to speak up to him?… https://t.co/C2M3e5ct80— Marcia Barasia (@Marcia Barasia) 1626397743.0
Hannity talking about Maricopa ! Come on Fox get on the bandwagon. But Dershowitz is on now saying the election was… https://t.co/avd3fXpq8f— sas (@sas) 1626397665.0
Just got the feeling professor Dershowitz is not as smart as he claims to be. He just claimed on Hannity that the e… https://t.co/z3Z7YUTAd0— Swatmember43 (@Swatmember43) 1626398570.0
Did Alan Dershowitz just FUCKN say that the evidence shows that the election wasn't stolen? Did hannity just sit th… https://t.co/tEWJzxXhcg— ❌Mark Miller❌ (@❌Mark Miller❌) 1626398759.0
Note to Prof Dershowitz: The States created the Union. The Union didn't create the States. If the States de-certify… https://t.co/oRB10YQsmM— Steve Bayrd (@Steve Bayrd) 1626398688.0