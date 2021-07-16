WATCH: Alan Dershowitz admits the 2020 election 'wasn't stolen' on one of Trump's favorite Fox News shows
On Thursday's edition of Fox News' "Hannity," Alan Dershowitz, a retired Harvard Law professor and defense attorney who has become beloved by former President Donald Trump and his followers, dropped the hard truth on Fox News viewers: The election was not, in fact, stolen, and Joe Biden indeed won.

"Number one, there has never been a perfect election," said Dershowitz. "JFK's election wasn't perfect, George Bush's election wasn't perfect, and the current election wasn't perfect. Number two, the evidence seems to strongly suggest that it wasn't stolen and that the outcome was right."

Dershowitz has long called himself a "liberal Democrat," although he has gained the greatest prominence advocating for pro-Republican causes, including his fervent belief that Trump never committed any impeachable offenses and his support for Trump filing a lawsuit to restrict the editorial decisions of social media companies.

