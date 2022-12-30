Trump was 'loving the fact' that his 'trashy' looking supporters were fighting for him on Jan. 6: Grisham
Donald Trump addresses crowd in Sioux City, Iowa in 2016. (Shutterstock.com)

According to new Jan. 6 Committee interview details shared on MSNBC, former President Donald Trump was proud of the actions of his supporters during the insurrection, but highly critical of their look, exhibiting classism in his comments.

The insight was provided by former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham during her interview with the Jan. 6 Committee, in which she placed herself in critical conversations in the West Wing of the White House throughout the insurrection.

In the released transcript of the interview, Grisham said, "Some of his comments were that these people looked very trashy, but also look at what fighters they were...he did feel they looked trashy, but he loved how they were fighting him."

The released transcripts give federal prosecutors, "so much to work with and so much more work to do," said Glenn Kirschner, MSNBC legal analyst and former federal prosecutors.

Cynthia Alksne, another former federal prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst said the new evidence pinpoints both the intent, actions and reactions of Trump.

"He did it," Alksne said. "He liked it, and was not sorry about it."

The interview has been linked with other related testimony, including testimony from South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham. Trump attorney Christina Bobb testified that Graham asked, 'just give me five dead voters,' during the post-election ruckus at the peak of Trump's lying about his election loss.

"It really feels more and more like Lindsey Graham was an enthusiastic participant in Donald Trump's scheme," said Kirschner.

