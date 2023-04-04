Very few supporters are queuing up for Trump's arraignment: report

Donald Trump surrounded by Secret Service agents (Photo via AFP)
Less than 60 passes are expected to be made available for the Donald Trump’s arraignment scheduled for Tuesday, and few appear to be supporters of the former president, Politico reports.
A queue that consisted mostly of media had already formed outside Manhattan Criminal Court Monday, 24 hours before Trump’s first scheduled court appearance in connection with alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.
By 5 p.m. local time, approximately 50 members of the media were outside the court.
Around 50 Trump supporters gathered to welcome the former president back to his midtown Manhattan home, the report said.