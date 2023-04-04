Very few supporters are queuing up for Trump's arraignment: report

Former federal prosecutor Charles Coleman, also on the MSNBC panel of legal experts, explained that Trump has been able to dodge accountability his entire life — up until now. For the first time, Coleman argued, he can't control his own narrative.

"Donald Trump has always been able to control the narrative in the public space, and now he is, as you allude to ... in a space that is new, that is different, and that is out of his control. And he does not want those images. He does not want that video. He does not want those messages to be communicated to the public, where they see him at the mercy of someone else, at the mercy of the court, in a way that makes him look weak as a defendant. And so, that's really what it's about in my eyes, not wanting to let go of the ability to control the space."

MSNBC host Chris Hayes couldn't help but notice that folks in Trump's inner circle won't hold their tongues.

"It just seems like not a great call, legally at this point," he said.

"It is never a good move," agreed Saland. "it is not a good move. It's not good for Michael Cohen, and it's not a good move for Donald Trump if you're just grading material and the means and mechanisms to be cross-examined later."

