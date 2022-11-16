'Trump or death': Trump supporters caught on video stomping on a flag featuring DeSantis

A video emerged yesterday showing supporters of Donald Trump protesting against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just before Trump's announcement that he's running for president in 2024.

The video shows a group of people dressed in pro-Trump clothing outside Trump Tower while carrying Trump signs, flags and chanting "USA! USA!"

Members of the group are then seen stomping on top of a flag featuring an image of DeSantis. "Trump or death," one person says, later adding they'll be "taking out" DeSantis if he runs for president.

"Ron has gotten too big for his britches," one of the men says as they both stomped on the flag. "Let him stay in Florida for a while."

"Trump or death!" the other man adds. "Boom! We're taking him out!"

