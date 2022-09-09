FBI investigated threats against law enforcement from Trump supporters after Mar-a-Lago search: report
US president Donald Trump's home Mar-a-Lago in Florida (AFP)

In the days after they conducted a search for classified documents at Donald Trump's Palm Beach resort, federal agents examined social media for possible threats against the agency and issued internal warnings about potential armed protests carried out by Trump supporters, Bloomberg reports.

Intelligence officers at the Federal Protective Service called for increased patrols and security around government properties and instructed law enforcement officers to remain in a “heightened state of vigilance at this time.” The FPS is a government agency tasked with protecting federal buildings.

“An attack on a federal facility can occur in a variety of ways and is only limited to the imagination of the individual(s) who are planning, coordinating and executing the attack,” the FPS said in an Aug. 10 bulletin -- two days after the Mar-a-Lago search.

According to Bloomberg's Jason Leopold, the potential for violence in the wake of the FBI's search shows the ripple effect such actions have across Trumpworld.

"On Aug. 10, Richard Cline, FPS’s principal deputy director, sent an email to Randolph 'Tex' Alles, a top DHS official, along with intelligence details 'reporting a spike in expressed social media threats against the FBI and to a lesser extent, other government and law enforcement agencies following the August 8, 2022 execution of a federal search warrant at the Florida residence of former President Trump,'" Bloomberg's report stated.

"Earlier that day, an FPS intelligence officer flagged a comment left on the far-right website The Gateway Pundit that said, 'Target practice using FBI agents who have not quit. This raid should be every agent’s last warning shot. It is absolutely not worth working in the FBI. Don’t heed the warning is your own death sentence.'"

