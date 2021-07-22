Journalist toyed with Trump fans by posting 'preposterous' election lies -- and they bought every one

Is there a lie about the 2020 election so ridiculous that even diehard Trump fans would see through it?

The Intercept's Jon Schwarz says that he recently took to Twitter and posted "preposterous" conspiracy theories about the election to see if the twice-impeached former president's supporters would reject them.

It started off when Schwarz made a joking tweet about personally destroying Trump ballots during the 2020 election with the help of other journalists.

This drew an outraged reaction from several right-wingers who actually took his joke seriously, including a brother of disgraced former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

He decided to take things farther to see if his conservative critics would ever catch on to the fact that he was trolling them.

"This didn't work," he writes. "Instead, it seemed to just draw more and more outraged responses. So I started claiming that the right to destroy Trump ballots had been written into the Constitution by the Founding Fathers and that people didn't realize this because we've stopped teaching civics in public schools."

He then took it up another notch by claiming that the FBI had been in on the conspiracy, and then took it a step further by saying God had commanded the journalists to destroy Trump voters' ballots.

And the Trump supporters kept believing he was serious every time.

"I don't have words to describe the happiness and psychological relief this brought me," he reveals. "Only around tweet No. 50 did I comprehend how mentally oppressive I've come to find it to live in a country in which about a quarter of the other people are, for all intents and purposes, members of a cult."

