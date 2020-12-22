Trump supporters rage at 'deep state' Jenna Ellis after she rejects calls to invoke the Insurrection Act

On Twitter this Monday, Trump legal team member Jenna Ellis came up against a throng of Trump supporters who feel she isn't willing to do what it takes to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Ellis highlighted recent comments she made regarding the Insurrection Act -- a federal law that gives presidents the authority under specific circumstances to deploy the military to quell civil disorder, rebellion, or insurrection. Some have called for the IA to be used to seize voting machines that have been the subject of conspiracy theories surrounding mass voter fraud in the 2020 election.
"Certainly, I would not advise that the American people want that" because of the "precedent that it would set," Ellis said during an interview with Real America's Voice. Her comments sparked a response to far-right pastor and conspiracy theorist Rodney Howard-Brown, who tweeted to her that Trump needs to take "drastic steps" before America is taken over by "communism."
"'Do something' does not involve using or manipulating the Constitution or law, even for a righteous outcome," Ellis replied. "Otherwise we are no better than they are in protecting our system."
After being accused by commenters of giving up, Ellis tried to clarify herself.
"No one is talking about conceding," she tweeted. "We are talking about not abusing the system. The extraordinary measures we have established are *constitutional*."
One commenter fired back that the IA is not "unconstitutional," to which Ellis replied that neither is impeachment. "It's the manner and context of applying it. It does not apply here," she wrote.
That only made things worse.
@JennaEllisEsq We The People are scared.. We don't care what it takes we have to save Our President..— Barbara (@Barbara)1608611971.0
@JennaEllisEsq This is an old form of warfare and the US is Not prepared to deal with it. Lawyers have the hardest… https://t.co/yqS1beScbM— Rich Higgins (@Rich Higgins)1608612587.0
If it doesn't apply here, it'll never apply. A fraudulent election is an “insurrection" per say. Furthermore, pursuant to 10 U.S. Code § 253, The President has the power to suppress a conspiracy if it deprives its citizens a constitutional right.
— Juan Perez (@juanperezesq) December 22, 2020
I think you are a part of the Deep State, and aren't fighting. I think this whole time you were just trying to get a job on Fox News vs. actually doing anything.
— Back on the Sauce, and loving it! (@1american10) December 22, 2020
@JennaEllisEsq Jenna if you guys let us down then we have no other option— Alex 🇺🇸 (@Alex 🇺🇸)1608611938.0
Love ya alot for your efforts...
But it absolutely applies if foreigners interfered in our election...
— Proud Ohioan... (@limakid1966) December 22, 2020
Sell-out. She's doing it for the fame like many others that have sold out Trump and the American ppl. There's no fighting nicely when the will of the people is being stolen by fraud and lies.
— Deplorable Hispanic (@ksejp01) December 22, 2020