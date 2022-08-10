'I see a rope around his neck': Trump supporters issue violent threats against judge who approved Mar-a-Lago warrant

The judge who signed the search warrant for the FBI to search Mar-a-Lago is facing violent threats from Donald Trump's supporters, Vice News reported on Wednesday.



“Let's find out if he has children... where they go to school, where they live... EVERYTHING,” wrote a person on a message board where the judge's address was posted.

Individuals have posted the judges name, address, phone number and members of his family. The information was then followed by violent threats.

“This is the piece of sh*t judge who approved FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago. I see a rope around his neck," wrote a fan who posted on a a pro-Trump message board previously called TheDonald.

“Idgaf [I don’t give a f*ck] anymore. Name? Address? Put that shit all up on here,” someone else responded. Another person replied again with the judge's personal information.

There were also a number of antisemitic slurs posted about him along with the threats posted on fringe social media sites, including Trump's Trump Social.

"A message board where a number of these threats were posted also happens to be the same one where many of those involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot posted threats of violence in the lead-up to Jan. 6," the report also said.



Conservative outlets like the New York Post have linked the judge to Jeffrey Epstein. The judge served as a lawyer several of Epstein's employees, but he never worked for Epstein himself.

One photo posted on 4chan read, “About that Judge that signed the search Warrant…Bruce Reinhart once quit his job as a U.S. Attorney to work for Jeffrey Epstein."

“That is a k***. And a pedophile … He should be tried for treason and executed," said another comment responding.