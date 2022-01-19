SCOTUS ends Trump's request to keep January 6th files sealed in 8-1 ruling
Sarah K. Burris

Former President Donald Trump has lost his final bid to block the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots from having access to key documents.

In an 8-1 ruling, the Supreme Court ruled that a former president could not invoke executive privilege on White House records if the current president did not also assert that privilege.

Developing...

