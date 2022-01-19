​Alabama GOP congressional candidates endorse Trump for Speaker of the House
President Donald Trump (AFP / Mandel NGAN)

GOP congressional candidates in Alabama are lining up behind a proposal to install former president Donald Trump as Speaker of the House, which has been pushed by the likes of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Trump adviser Steve Bannon and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Three of six candidates for the seat held by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who's running for Senate, endorsed Trump for speaker during a forum on Tuesday night, according to a report from AL.com.

The candidates were asked, "What would be your position on joining the Freedom Caucus (the conservative wing of the House)? Do you want to join? And do you have a choice for Speaker of the House?"

Candidate Casey Wardynski, a former assistant secretary of the Army who serves as superintendent of Huntsville City Schools, responded: "President Trump for Speaker. And the Freedom Caucus, that’s the strongest group of tough conservatives in Congress that stick together against the RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) and the big spenders.”

Harrison Wright, a 24-year-old candidate who lists no occupation on his campaign website, said: “I would consider joining the Freedom Caucus. And also I’d consider creating a new caucus, which is called the America First Conference. And when it comes to Speaker of the House, I couldn’t agree more with Casey Wardynski -- Donald Trump or Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

Andy Blalock, an Athens schoolteacher and businessman, said: "I would also put Donald Trump in as Speaker of the House and then I would impeach President Biden, which I’ve called on several times for his Afghanistan withdrawal. And then I would impeach (Vice President) Kamala Harris."

Paul Sanford, a businessman and former state senator, said he'd support Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for speaker, while the other two candidates indicated they were undecided.

The Boston Globe reported last month that while the idea of installing Trump as speaker sounds bizarre, it's not impossible.

"Although every previous speaker has been an elected House member, the Constitution does not require it and scholars agree there is nothing legally preventing Republicans from electing Trump to the job," the newspaper reported. "Analysts think it’s unlikely to happen and some have cautioned against giving the notion too much attention, but the past few years have shown that even the most outrageous scenarios — like a president refusing to concede an election he clearly lost — can’t entirely be dismissed."

