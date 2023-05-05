'Never gets old': Don Jr. re-shares Trump's offensive Cinco de Mayo tweet

Don Trump Jr. celebrated Cinco de Mayo Friday by re-sharing a tweet of his father eating a taco bowl that was criticized as racist when it was first circulated in 2016.
But the former president's son sent a picture with a few extra embellishments. Friday's Truth Social added a sombrero on his father's head and a bushy handlebar mustache – both of which were absent in the original.
"Never gets old… Happy Cinco de Mayo!" Don Jr. said.
The original photo showed Trump sitting behind his desk, eating a taco bowl and giving a thumbs up in New York's Trump Tower,
"Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Taco Grill. I love Hispanics!" he tweeted with the picture – shortly before he won the presidential election. He ran on a platform that promised deporting 12 million undocumented immigrants and building a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.
The original tweet was roundly criticized, with the president of Hispanic civil rights organization the National Council of La Raza calling it, “clueless, offensive and self-promoting.”