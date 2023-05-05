'Never gets old': Don Jr. re-shares Trump's offensive Cinco de Mayo tweet

Kingston’s death is the latest tragedy to hit the city of Lynchburg after a 12-year-old girl died back in February and a 16-year-old boy died in March, both shot to death.

In a statement released to 10 News, Kingston's mother, Shay Fowler, said that her son was her "3rd and final child."

"I was so excited to be having a baby boy after having two girls already. I fell in love with him at that very moment. then when I had him, he was the most cutest, fattest baby I had ever seen," her statement read. "he came out eating on his hands, so I already knew he was going to always want something to eat LOL. Growing up he always wanted to eat McDonald’s every day. 4-piece happy meal. Extra fries. No sauce and a chocolate milk."

"He was always trying to make somebody laugh. He would walk around the house doing silly stuff or start dancing," she continued.

"Kingston loved video games and electronics. I mean this kid would literally sneak and be up on his Nintendo Switch at late night hours just so he can play Fortnite or Roblox. He didn’t care if it was a school night. He just knew when mom comes in and wakes him up at 7:30 for school, he better get right on up or he wouldn’t see that Nintendo for a few days. He ALWAYS got up and had a good day at school."

"I was so shocked when I first heard him sing. I’m hurt that it had to be my child but, I pray that no one else has to go through this pain that I have to. It’s going to be a struggle and a long journey ahead for me and my girls. We just want to try to start over fresh in a new environment and hope it helps heal our hearts. We will forever carry Kingston Ah’mon Campbell with us."

Read her full statement over at 10 News.