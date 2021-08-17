'Roadmap to surrender': Historian reveals Trump's 'fundamental flaw' in Taliban peace deal

A Stanford University historian who specializes in central Asia explained how the Trump administration's deal with the Taliban resulted in its swift takeover of Afghanistan.
The agreement struck in February 2020 set a 14-month timetable for the withdrawal of all U.S. troops, along with allied and coalition forces, and the release of about 5,000 Taliban prisoners, and historian Robert Crews told CNN International that deal sowed the seeds of the chaos that's now unfolding.
"The fundamental flaw was beyond the vision of 2001, to follow [Donald] Trump's plan to respect the peace deal with the Taliban, which essentially created a roadmap toward a surrender, toward diminution of the status of the Afghan state that Washington essentially backed," Crews said, "that legitimized the Taliban and really gave them a roadmap to launch the offensive that they have pulled off so brilliantly in the last two weeks."
Crews agreed the 20-year war was littered with failures and misjudgments across multiple presidential administrations, but he said those efforts had turned Afghanistan into a much different country than the Taliban ruled over prior to the U.S. invasion.
"There is potential for Afghan society to push back against the Taliban once this initial shock is over, and once the Taliban figure out how they will attempt to implement in the 1990s," Crews said. "The Biden administration has painted us all, Afghans in particular, into a corner, where they have no good choices, and they find themselves at the mercy of this movement over which no one except Pakistan has substantive leverage over now."
Alabama health officials fear former president Donald Trump's rally in Cullman on Saturday will become a COVID-19 superspreader event — after a large concert in the city last weekend may have fueled an outbreak.
Judy Smith, administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health's Northern District, told AL.com on Monday: "We are absolutely shivering in our boots. We have great concern."
Smith aded that 41 percent of recent COVID cases in Alabama are among people ages 21 to 49 — who likely represent the majority of attendees at last weekend's Rock the South concert.
"Sadly enough, we're pulling our teams together right now to do additional testing, because we know it's going to happen," Smith said. "It's not going to be just Cullman County. Those folks, if they gave it to each other ... took it back to their counties."
Trump's rally will be held at the same site as Rock the South, an outdoor concert venue called York Family Farms.
Trump has long been criticized for holding large maskless rallies with no social distancing during the pandemic. Last year, researchers concluded that 18 of his rallies led to more than 30,000 COVID cases and 700 deaths.
Late Monday, former President George W. Bush issued a statement on behalf of himself and his wife Laura, expressing their dismay with the U.S. military pull-out from Afghanistan leading to the takeover of the country by the Taliban.
Bush, who started the war with Afghanistan following the terrorist attack on the United States on 9/11, wrote: "Laura and I have been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness. Our hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much."
Critics of the former president were quick to fire back at him on Twitter.
Following a major White House address on Monday for which he was both praised and panned by progressives after explaining his decision to withdraw most American troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden was urged to redouble efforts to ensure the safe passage of as many Afghan refugees as possible—especially those who aided the nearly 20-year U.S.-led invasion and occupation of the nation now reverting to Taliban rule.
"I stand squarely behind my decision," Biden declared during a 20-minute speech that came amid the Taliban's chaotic reconquest of Afghanistan. "After 20 years, I've learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces."
"I am deeply saddened by the facts we now face, but I do not regret my decision to end America's warfighting in Afghanistan," the president said. "I cannot and will not ask our troops to fight on endlessly in another country's civil war."
Biden continued:
The events we're seeing now are sadly proof that no amount of military force would ever deliver a stable, united, secure Afghanistan as known in history as the graveyard of empires. What's happening now could just as easily happened five years ago or 15 years in the future. We have to be honest, our mission in Afghanistan has taken many missteps, made many missteps over the past two decades. I'm now the fourth American president to preside over war in Afghanistan, two Democrats and two Republicans.
"I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth president," Biden said. "I will not mislead the American people by claiming that just a little more time in Afghanistan will make all the difference. Nor will I shrink from my share of responsibility for where we are today and how we must move forward from here."
In a stark departure from his predecessor, Biden stated, "I am president of the United States of America, and the buck stops with me," while also acknowledging that the collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghan government "did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated."
While some progressive observers called Biden's speech "honest,""clear-eyed," and a "refreshing" departure from former President Donald Trump, others accused the current president of "finger-pointing" and minimizing U.S. culpability in a crisis nearly 20 years in the making.
Other progressive politicians, journalists, and advocates eschewed lauding or lambasting the president's speech, instead focusing on the urgent need to evacuate and accommodate as many Afghan refugees as possible amid fear of renewed Taliban atrocities, especially against occupation collaborators.
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) responded to Biden's address by asserting that "the urgency of the moment now demands we marshal an international coalition to evacuate every Afghan citizen who is fleeing for their lives."
In a statement, Refugee Council USA said that it "calls upon the Biden administration to bring Afghan refugees to safety immediately."
"America's resettlement agencies and other refugee-serving organizations are ready to help and are capable of welcoming many thousands of additional refugees, Special Immigrant Visa recipients (SIVs), and other Afghans in need of protection with the support of local communities," the group added.
Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, noted in a statement that "there are still roughly 80,000 Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holders and their families in grave danger—not to mention the tens of thousands in other vulnerable populations, including journalists, women's rights activists, NGO workers, and others."
"To frame the perspectives on U.S. withdrawal as either 'stay in a forever war' or 'save our allies' is a false dichotomy," O'Mara Vignarajah added. "We are simply calling on the administration to keep our promise. Our allies protected us, and in turn, we vowed to protect them. We call upon President Biden to immediately evacuate all U.S. citizens, American-affiliated Afghans, and other vulnerable populations."
The National Iranian American Council called for "immediate steps to support Afghans on the ground and save as many lives as possible," as well as "a shift away from militaristic policies and toward diplomacy-centric approaches that protect human rights and our shared humanity."