Trump’s CIA director said he was ‘acting out like a six-year-old with a tantrum’ after losing: Woodward book

General Mark Milley wasn't the only senior official worried about Donald Trump's mental state after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, Business Insider reported on information in the forthcoming book Peril by The Washington Post's Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

Then-CIA Director Gina Haspel reportedly discussed Trump's plans and state of mind on November 10th.

"We are on the way to a right-wing coup. The whole thing is insanity. He is acting out like a six-year-old with a tantrum," Haspel reportedly said.

The conversation reportedly occurred the day after Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Haspel as reportedly feared being fired in the waning days of the administration.

