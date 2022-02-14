Mazars letter is 'the most calamitous thing that could happen' to Trump: George Conway

Lawyer and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway is weighing in on the recent news that former President Donald Trump's longtime accounting firm has divorced him.

In a letter that was dated Feb. 9, 2022, Mazars USA made it clear that financial statements related to the former president should no longer been seen as reliable.

According to Conway, "having your financial statements (let alone 10 years worth!) pulled by your accountants is just about the most calamitous thing that could happen... other than perhaps being indicted."

The Mazars made it clear early on in the New York civil case against the Trump Organization that their accounting was based only on the accounting information they were given by their client.

"The determination by Mazars that Trump’s financial statements over a full decade are not reliable, through no fault of its own, amounts to a declaration that it has been repeatedly misled by its client," wrote legal commentator Lupe B. Luppen.

