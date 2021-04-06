Trump seeks to block Congress from seeing his taxes in new court filing: report
Former President Donald Trump has been out of office for more than two months, but he's still fighting with Congress over access to his tax information.

Bloomberg reports that Trump lawyers this week asked a federal judge in Washington for a summary judgment against the House Oversight Committee's lawsuit seeking to force Trump's accounting firm, Mazars USA, to hand over his tax records.

"The Mazars subpoena remains a demand for the president's information, based on president-specific justifications, subject to president-specific defenses," Trump's lawyers wrote. "The committee's justifications concerning the Trump Presidency cratered once he stopped being president, but the separation-of-powers concerns with these sorts of subpoenas did not."

Although the House Oversight Committee has so far been unsuccessful in prying Trump's taxes from Mazars, the firm has handed over tax documents to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, which is conducting a wide-ranging probe into potential tax fraud by the former president.