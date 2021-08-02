'He's hiding something': Trump mocked for desperate last-minute bid to stop Congress from getting his taxes

"Every day I get on the phone: 'Please do not play. Get the vaccination,'" he told the network. "If I wasn't stupid, I wouldn't be in this predicament. Don't listen to foolishness. Go get vaccinated."

Jones's story is part of a broader report on the surge of COVID hospitalizations in Florida, where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to place any restrictions on the economy despite record-breaking cases.

Dr. Dean Watson, a vice president at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, tells NBC News that he's growing frustrated at having so many COVID patients who declined to get vaccinated despite having the opportunity to do so.

"We're taking care of patients who, if they had made the right choice and gotten the vaccine, would not be in the hospital," he said. "You're battling through sadness, but you're also battling through a little anger, too."