'He's hiding something': Trump mocked for desperate last-minute bid to stop Congress from getting his taxes

Donald Trump. (Screenshot)
On Monday, an attorney for former President Donald Trump announced the intent to fight the new ruling from the Justice Department that the former president's tax returns must be handed over to investigators in Congress.
The president's ongoing furious refusal to allow others to see his tax returns, which were already handed over to the Manhattan District Attorney after a years-long legal battle that made its way up to the Supreme Court, earned a fresh wave of mockery from commenters on social media — some of whom noted Trump said he'd make his tax returns public at the very start of his 2015 presidential campaign.
@WSJ How is this still a thing? I think (I may be mistaken) a federal judge said to turn them over, it went to SCOT… https://t.co/8XQF4mvqXj— Jb (@Jb) 1627938459.0
This is such a non surprise!! Trump really needs to keep his taxes away from Congressional oversight at any cost. H… https://t.co/t2HYoV7dfp— Clare Warnagiris (@Clare Warnagiris) 1627941888.0
"There is no evidence of any wrongdoing here and I object to the release of the returns not only on behalf of my cl… https://t.co/jwTX2EKoDs— Curious Dalek (@Curious Dalek) 1627939769.0
Put the returns out ASAP.He really must be hiding something bigtime.Or he's not at rich as he says!! https://t.co/HwbPQpWAxQ— TruthIsSB (@TruthIsSB) 1627942215.0
@JanNWolfe According to Trump's lawyer, "releasing his taxes would only serve to degrade him." Now I really want to see them.— Carlos Rosado (@Carlos Rosado) 1627940697.0
If he is as honest as he claims to be, why panic? What's there to hide Donald? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Trump to object to release of… https://t.co/YrNd8nmLNy— Ed Magana (@Ed Magana) 1627943561.0
@JanNWolfe As a private individual, how does Trump have standing to interfere in what amounts to a routine request… https://t.co/G3mqORHNFA— ⚖️Dave Diamond Law🍷 Trump Killed John Prine (@⚖️Dave Diamond Law🍷 Trump Killed John Prine) 1627940570.0