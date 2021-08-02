'He's hiding something': Trump mocked for desperate last-minute bid to stop Congress from getting his taxes
Donald Trump. (Screenshot)

On Monday, an attorney for former President Donald Trump announced the intent to fight the new ruling from the Justice Department that the former president's tax returns must be handed over to investigators in Congress.

The president's ongoing furious refusal to allow others to see his tax returns, which were already handed over to the Manhattan District Attorney after a years-long legal battle that made its way up to the Supreme Court, earned a fresh wave of mockery from commenters on social media — some of whom noted Trump said he'd make his tax returns public at the very start of his 2015 presidential campaign.









