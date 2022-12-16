House committee holding meeting 'that could result in the release of information related' to Trump's taxes

The Democrats' majority in the House of Representatives is going to end in less than a month, but they seem to have one more surprise in store for former President Donald Trump.

According to Punchbowl News, the House Ways and Means Committee put out a notice on Friday of a meeting set to occur on Tuesday that "could result in the release of information related to Donald Trump's tax returns."

The committee has been seeking Trump's tax returns since Democrats took over the House of Representatives in 2019, and Trump has repeatedly sought to stall or delay them from getting them.

Nearly four years later, however, the committee has finally succeeded in their quest, although they are prohibited by law from releasing them publicly.

Trump's taxes became an issue after he became the first presidential nominee in five decades to refuse to release them ahead of his election.

Reporting by the New York Times, however, indicated that Trump may have been to cover up massive losses he incurred throughout his business career, which could have harmed his self-made image as a brilliant businessman.

In January 2004, for instance, he filed a tax return claiming a net $89.9 million in losses over the last year from all of his businesses -- and represented a modest loss compared to the losses he lodged in the 1990s.