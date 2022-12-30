Trump issues vague threats over release of his tax returns: 'Going to lead to horrible things for many people!'
Donald J. Trump speaks to guests at a rally in Greenwood, Neb. on May 1, 2022. (Right Cheer/Flickr)

Donald Trump raged against the release of his tax returns by the House Ways and Means Committee following a years-long battle to keep them hidden.

The panel released six years of his returns -- covering the years 2015 and 2020 -- on Friday that show the former president paid very little in federal income taxes in his first and last years in office after claiming huge financial losses, and Trump issued a statement through his spokeswoman Liz Harrington making vague threats against his political enemies.

“The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for so many people," Trump said in the statement. "The great USA divide will now grow far worse. The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!"

"The 'Trump' tax returns once again show how proudly successful I have been and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive for creating thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and enterprises," he added.

