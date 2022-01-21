RNC paying $1.6 million in Trump’s legal fees — but he’s going to get stuck with a big tax bill: expert
The "highly unusual" move by the Republican National Committee to pay $1.6 million in Donald Trump's legal bills has personal tax implications for the former, a watchdog group argued on Friday.

"Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) today sent Donald Trump a letter to remind him that he will need to pay taxes on any money the Republican National Committee spends to cover his legal bills," the watchdog group wrote. "As these are Trump’s personal legal expenses arising from his personal businesses, any dollar the RNC spends on covering Trump is taxable income for him under the law."

The scandal over the RNC paying for Trump's legal bills has already cost the support of one former big donor.

“Trump is facing so many legal issues that it’s important he remembers that not paying taxes on this income could cause him to face even more," said CREW President Noah Bookbinder. “Tax evasion is a serious crime–it’s what finally sent Al Capone to prison. Given the litany of laws Donald Trump has apparently violated, we thought it helpful to give him a reminder before he violates another one.”


